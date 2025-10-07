<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that it was the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, and not him, who recommended including the Kuruba community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.</p><p>Speaking during the Valmiki Jayanti - 2025, Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba himself, said: “We will not put our hands on your plate. I wasn't the one who fought for providing ST tag to Kurubas. It was KS Eshwarappa. At that time, Basavaraj Bommai was the chief minister in the BJP government. Now, it has come for clarification.”</p>.Namma Metro to 'Basava Metro': Is Lingayat outreach behind CM Siddaramaiah's proposal?.<p>The Chief Minister said that the reservation for STs was higher in states such as Odisha, Mizoram and Nagaland in accordance with their population. </p><p>“They didn't do it then (Union government adding Kurubas to the ST list) and even now there's no confidence they will do it. But if they do it, let it be as per the population. It should be increased from 7 per cent to 14, 15 or 20 per cent.”</p><p>Siddaramaiah's clarification came in response to Congress leader and former MP VS Ugrappa’s request that Kurubas should only be added to the ST list if there's a corresponding increase in the reservation quota for STs as per population.</p> <p>Speaking earlier in the programme, Ugrappa said: “As per article 341 of the Constitution, there has to be an anthropological study to include any community to the SC (ST) list. It's 7 per cent now, if you (Kurubas) come, it has to become 14 per cent. We are fine to sit together and eat but you shouldn't put your hands on our (Valmiki/ Nayaka community) plates. Bring your own plates. We are fine to eat together.”</p><p>Ugrappa also recalled that both Kurubas and Nayakas had together fought for reservation since 1980s when Ramakrishna Hegde was the chief minister.</p><p>“Hegde recommended adding both Kurubas and Nayakas to the ST list but it was rejected. It was also recommended a second time when VP Singh was the prime minister but even then it was rejected. Later, however, Kurubas went into sleep mode. In 1991, when Chandrashekhar was the prime minister, Nayakas were added to the ST list. (Former prime minister) HD Deve Gowda’s contribution is there in this."</p><p>Speaking about the inclusion of Nayakas to the ST list, Siddaramaiah said: “I am happy for you (Nayakas) that you got ST reservation. At that time (1991), Deve Gowda was close to Chandrashekhar and Ugrappa was close to Devegowda. Through Devegowda, he (Ugrappa) convinced Chandrashekhar and got Nayakas added to the ST list. If the community has got ST tag, it's because of Ugrappa.”</p>