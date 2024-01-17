I-STEM programme to strengthen research collaborations

Researchers or industry looking to avail advanced scientific equipment can connect with scientific institutions through the I-STEM portal and use the equipment, on rent. It could save the users the capital expenditure on the purchase of advanced equipment and prevent resource duplication in research institutions. After inaugurating the event at IISc, Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary in the Office of PSA, underlined access for all to research infrastructure and urged I-STEM to facilitate greater opportunities to researchers from economically weaker sections.