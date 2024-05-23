Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'I wanted to marry a friend from a different caste,' CM Siddaramaiah reminisces about his college days

Siddaramaiah launched a website (of Janaspandana trust and Manava mantapa Mysuru) which was related to inter caste matrimony and registrations regarding inter caste weddings.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 16:58 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 16:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared his love story from his college days at an event in Mysuru on Thursday.

He said, "Even I wanted to go for inter caste marriage. I had thought of marrying a friend from different caste while I was doing LLB in Mysuru. But she did not agree and her family members were also reluctant," he said. 

77 year old Siddaramaiah recalled his college days and shared this after launching a website (of Janaspandana trust and Manava mantapa Mysuru) which was related to inter caste matrimony and registrations regarding inter caste weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 16:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCM SiddaramaiahMysuruInter-caste marriage

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT