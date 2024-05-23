'I wanted to marry a friend from a different caste,' CM Siddaramaiah reminisces about his college days

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared his love story from his college days at an event in Mysuru on Thursday.
He said, "Even I wanted to go for inter caste marriage. I had thought of marrying a friend from different caste while I was doing LLB in Mysuru. But she did not agree and her family members were also reluctant," he said.
77 year old Siddaramaiah recalled his college days and shared this after launching a website (of Janaspandana trust and Manava mantapa Mysuru) which was related to inter caste matrimony and registrations regarding inter caste weddings.
Published 23 May 2024, 16:58 IST