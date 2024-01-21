I was CM when Muslims got quota: Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Saturday clarified that he was the chief minister when reservation was provided to Muslims of Karnataka in 1994.
Moily said this in a statement a day after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said it was he who gave Muslims reservation by cutting quota for Vokkaligas.
According to Moily, Muslims were given 6 per cent reservation under OBC Category 2B in July 1994 based on the Chinnappa Reddy Commission’s report.
4 per cent quota
After the Supreme Court capped reservations at 50%, Moily said an order was issued in September 1994 giving Muslims a 4% quota. “This reservation applied to political representation, education and employment. I’m issuing this clarification as various opinions have been expressed about this,” he said, without referring to Gowda’s statement.