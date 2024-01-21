JOIN US
india

I was CM when Muslims got quota: Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Saturday clarified that he was the chief minister when reservation was provided to Muslims of Karnataka in 1994.

Moily said this in a statement a day after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said it was he who gave Muslims reservation by cutting quota for Vokkaligas.

According to Moily, Muslims were given 6 per cent reservation under OBC Category 2B in July 1994 based on the Chinnappa Reddy Commission’s report.

4 per cent quota

After the Supreme Court capped reservations at 50%, Moily said an order was issued in September 1994 giving Muslims a 4% quota. “This reservation applied to political representation, education and employment. I’m issuing this clarification as various opinions have been expressed about this,” he said, without referring to Gowda’s statement. 

(Published 20 January 2024, 20:16 IST)
