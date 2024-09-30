IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bangarpet village

Bangarpet (Kolar dist): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at the Doddoru Karappanahalli Lake in Bangarpet taluk, Kolar district around 4.40 pm on Sunday.
Having taken off from the Yelahanka Air Force Base around 3pm, the helicopter was en route to Chennai, when a technical snag was reported by the crew. The helicopter pilot decided against continuing the journey further, and made an emergency landing in Doddoru Karappanahalli.
Besides the two pilots, the helicopter carried one ground staff, none of whom sustained any injuries and are safe. In fact, the helicopter that landed in the Bangarpet village was one of the two that had taken off to Tambaram in Chennai. While the second helicopter completed its journey to Chennai, this one did not.
Senior police officer Shantaraju, who visited the site where the helicopter landed, said that technicians from Bengaluru were en route to the village to repair the helicopter.
Published 30 September 2024, 02:34 IST