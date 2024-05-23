IISc, Fujitsu collaborate in data science research

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Fujitsu Limited are set to bring together researchers with diverse theoretical and systems backgrounds in the field of data science.
The partnership will focus on joint research towards the creation of standards, guidelines and protocols for "trustworthy and responsible use of research data," IISc said on Wednesday.
Outreach programmes to promote knowledge dissemination in the High Performance Computing domain are also being devised. Joint research in high-performance algorithms will be the thematic core of these efforts that are aimed to develop effective and useful solutions for data science problems, IISc said.
An MoU that formalised the joint initiative was signed at the IISc campus on Wednesday. Faculty members Soumyendu Raha and Debnath Pal, professors at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences, will be the principal investigators from the IISc side.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:31 IST