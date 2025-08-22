<p>Chitradurga: A team of sleuths of Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Chitradurga Congress MLA K C Veerendra aka Pappi in Challakere town in connection with money laundering case.</p><p>Sources stated that the team raided the premises of MLA's brother K C Nagaraj and other relatives in Challakere town. </p>.Enforcement Directorate conducts multi-state raids in case against 'illegal' betting app.<p>Veerendra is running five casinos in Goa and the team of ED reportedly conducted raids in Goa, Bengaluru and Chitradurga simultaneously.</p><p>ED officials took the MLA's brother K C Nagaraj to custody for interrogation. </p><p>Though DH tried to reach Veerendra, the MLA's phone number was switched off.<br></p>