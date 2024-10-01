Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Illegal land allotment: Report names 6 ex-MLAs, 326 Karnataka officials

The name of C T Ravi, who represented Sakharayapattana hobli in Chikkamagaluru constituency, is also included.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 02:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us