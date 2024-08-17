‘I’m prima facie satisfied’: Why Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned probe into CM Siddaramaiah over MUDA 'scam'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has said that he is “prima facie” satisfied that allegations, backed by supporting materials, show “commission of offences” involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA 'scam'.

“It is very necessary that a neutral, objective and non-partisan investigation should be conducted,” Gehlot stated in his decision to accord investigation sanction against Siddaramaiah under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita.

In his six-page decision, Gehlot laid out the basis for his decision to allow an investigation against Siddaramaiah. He said he “independently examined” petitions and supporting documents seeking sanction to investigate Siddaramaiah.

On July 26, Gehlot issued a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah. On August 1, the Cabinet “advised” the Governor to withdraw the notice.