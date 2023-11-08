In message to Congress, Kumaraswamy gets all JD(S) MLAs together, rubbishes talk of defection

Asked whether he was disgruntled with the party, the MLA said, 'There is no such thing. Even if it is there, such a thing cannot be shared before the media... I have already shared my unhappiness over the alliance with BJP with the leadership.' He said he met the chief minister and other ministers but it was only to talk about development works, and that no one from the Congress has contacted him. 'According to me, Congress has no such need as they have 136 MLAs.' Party president Kumaraswamy asserted that all JD(S) workers are united like a family and said the meeting was called to give clarity and to send a message of unity, amid a misinformation campaign that five to eight legislators might quit the party.