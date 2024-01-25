Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP after joining Congress last year

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, on Thursday, rejoined the BJP in the presence of former CM B S Yediyurappa and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The lingayat strongman had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the decision earlier.

Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the official ceremony.