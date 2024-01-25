JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP after joining Congress last year

The Lingayat strongman had joined Congress in April last year, unhappy at being denied a ticket for the Karnataka Assembly polls.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 07:25 IST

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, on Thursday, rejoined the BJP in the presence of former CM B S Yediyurappa and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The lingayat strongman had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the decision earlier.

Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the official ceremony.

Shettar had quit BJP over ticket denial ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections and joined Congress in April last year.

(Published 25 January 2024, 07:25 IST)
