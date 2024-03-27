Issues of rebellion would be resolved in four days, Yediyurappa to visit all places: B Y Vijayendra

Mysuru: BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said that there would be a magic in the next four days and all the issues of rebellion in the party including those at Shivamogga would be resolved. B S Yediyurappa will visit all the places and resolve all the places, he said.
He was speaking to media persons after offering pooja at Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hill, and after officially launching Party's campaign of BJP candidate of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency for upcoming polls, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Wednesday.
Vijayandra also said, "I cannot take all the decisions of the party and Party High Command's decision is final. Party High command doesn't take all decisions based on my suggestions. Party High command knows everything. Every one will work together towards PM Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.
He also said, "Congress led State Government has become like a curse to the State. It is the only Government which has lost popularity so soon. It is not in favor of poor or farmers and people are tired of this Government. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress party is scared. Hence they are trying to pull our leaders towards them," he said.
He added that, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar had decided to field 18 ministers for LS polls in the State. With the fear of losing and fear of Modi wave, none of the ministers are contesting, he said.
Vijayendra said, "I have prayed for Modi to become PM again. I have prayed Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari to fulfill wish of PM to get more than 400 seats in assembly polls," he said.
(Published 27 March 2024, 06:17 IST)