<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said Friday that the Congress government had withdrawn security personnel attached to him as per protocol.</p><p>“The government wants to intimidate me. It looks like I’m being targeted by this government and (minister) Priyank Kharge is behind this,” Narayanaswamy said.</p>.<p>He also pointed out that the government has not allotted an official residence to him, more than a year after he became the LoP. “If anything happens to me, the Kharge family and this government will be responsible,” he said.</p>