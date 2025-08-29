Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) plans its own march to Dharmasthala

Party’s youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy announced this on Thursday.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJD(S)Dharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us