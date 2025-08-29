<p>Bengaluru, dhns: The JD(S) is taking out a separate rally in support of Dharmasthala- ‘Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre’- on August 31.</p>.<p>The rally will be flagged off from a designated place in Hassan district. </p>.SIT set to expand probe in Dharmasthala mass burial case .<p>Party’s youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy announced this on Thursday. </p>.<p>He said, “Our rally is in support of Dharmasthala and against the people who are conspiring against the temple town”.</p>.<p>Nikhil said, during the rally, party leaders will meet Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and extend their support to him.</p>.<p>“Dharmasthala has crores of devotees and I am one of them. There is an organised conspiracy against the pilgrimage place,” he said.</p>.<p>The youth leader demanded that the investigation into the case be handed over to NIA.</p>.<p>Nikhil said, “The government has formed SIT in a hurry and is insulting Dharmasthala continuously. We have seen some people conspiring against the temple town. The case must be handed over to NIA for a fair investigation”.</p>.<p><strong>Letter to I&B minister</strong></p>.<p>Nikhil Kumaraswamy has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to take necessary action to remove false and defamatory reports/videos against Dharmasthala on news media and online portals. </p>.<p>In the letter, Nikhil said, “Over the past weeks, national, international news agencies and online portals have circulated sensational and unverified claims about ‘mass burials’ and even created fictitious characters like ‘Ananya Bhat’. Following this, I request you to direct immediate removal of such misleading content on national and international portals, news media and online platforms”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He has requested to strengthen the monitoring mechanism to prevent AI-generated videos and fabricated allegations from being circulated, particularly against religious and cultural institutions of national importance.</p>