Jumbo dies of electrocution, farmer buries carcass

Kanakapura (Ramanagara district), DHNS: A 15-year-old wild elephant died of electric shock after the pachyderm came in contact with an electric fence on a farm near Santhekodihalli in Kanakapura taluk on December 3.
In a bid to hide the crime, the land owner, cultivator and a JCB operator dug up a trench at the farm and buried the carcass in a hurry.
The Forest department has booked Nanjegowda, the farm owner, Pillegowda, the cultivator, and the JCB operator under Wildlife Conservation Act. All three have gone missing after they got to know about the FIR.
DCF Ramakrishnappa told DH, “Following a tip-off, we visited the farm and exhumed the carcass. The post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was electrocuted. Our staff then removed the tusks and buried the remains at the same spot.” It is said the farm owner had taken a power connection illegally to erect an electric fence to keep the wild animals away.