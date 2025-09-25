Justice Nagamohan Das Commission winds up abruptly

<p>Bengaluru: The Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, which was tasked with inquiring into the ‘40% commission’ and other corruption allegations against the previous BJP government, wound up its functioning rather abruptly on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Commission last submitted its report on corruption allegations in BBMP works on August 30.</p>.<p>It has asked the government for time till September 30, staff and resources to complete formalities.</p>.<p>However, the government withdrew vehicles and staff that were provided. Therefore, the Commission informed the government that it shut shop on September 23. </p>