<p>Bengaluru: Months after he publicly criticised Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra, BJP MP from Chikkaballapur K Sudhakar on Wednesday reconciled with the state BJP chief.</p><p>Interacting with journalists after meeting Vijayendra, Sudhakar said, "Our president Vijayendra has reached 50 years of age. He was in Belagavi on his birthday and I was unable to wish him. Once he came to Bengaluru, I met and conveyed my wishes. We also discussed a few political issues."</p><p>"The party's central leadership is very clear about Vijayendra leading the party in the state, and everyone must abide by that decision. Who am I to question it? I have no disappointment. If there is any issue, I will talk to Vijayendra," he said.</p><p>Sudhakar was one of the 14 Congress MLAs who jumped ship and joined the BJP, ultimately bringing about the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led alliance government. Sudhakar subsequently served as the Health Minister in the BJP-led government.</p><p>"I told Vijayendra that it was his good fortune to have become the president of the Karnataka BJP at his age," said Sudhakar, while calling for the party to stand united.</p><p>Unhappy with the party functionary who was made president of the Chikkaballapur BJP, Sudhakar had publicly criticised Vijayendra. Sudhakar had further added that Vijayendra could not be compared to his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, besides expressing fears of the Karnataka BJP chief bringing about the collapse of the party in the state.</p><p>Queried about the change in his stance a la Vijayendra, Sudhakar said that his meeting with the Karnataka BJP chief was only a 'courtesy call'.</p>