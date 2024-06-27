Home
Karnataka police destroy drugs worth 42 crore

'Drug addiction is a danger to society. Parents should monitor their children. Police have been instructed to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug addiction,' Home Minister G Parameshwara said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 20:18 IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka police destroyed illicit drugs worth Rs 41.7 crore to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Human Trafficking on Wednesday. 

"Drug addiction is a danger to society. Parents should monitor their children. Police have been instructed to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug addiction,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said at a programme to mark the occasion at Kanteerava Stadium. 

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, state police chief Alok Mohan, CID chief MA Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda attended the event. 

Published 26 June 2024, 20:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

