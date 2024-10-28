Karnataka govt clears new tourism policy, eyes Rs 1,500 crore investments

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Monday cleared the new tourism policy for the state, with the government eyeing investments to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in the sector.</p>.<p>Karnataka plans to attract 20 lakh foreign tourists a year to be among the top five states in this category, and with respect to domestic footfalls it wants to be among the top three states with a target of 48 crore local tourists, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.</p>.<p>"The cabinet after detailed discussion has given its nod to announce the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29 and to release subsidies, grants under the policy," Patil said.</p>.<p>He further said the new tourism policy wants to promote tourism in the state under themes -- adventure, agriculture, caravan, coastal, beach, cuisine, cultural, traditional, environment, education, film, golf, sports, tribal, wedding destination, health tourism among others.</p>.Karnataka govt gives nod to give internal reservation among Scheduled Castes.<p>"... apartment, hotel, service apartments, aquarium, beach shacks, amusement parks among 46 tourism projects have also been identified and special impetus will be given for tourism promotion among all these sectors," he said.</p>.<p>Patil said the state government's intention is to see an increase in influx of both foreign and domestic visitors.</p>.<p>"To be among the top five states which are destinations for foreign visitors, we must reach 20 lakh foreign visitors a year, our target is to reach a minimum 20 lakh... it is now about 12-14 lakh," he noted.</p>.<p>"To become one among the top three destinations among the states for domestic footfall, the footfall in our existing tourism points should be about 48 crore a year, but we are now about 30-32 crore. We would make efforts in the next five years to reach 48 crore," he added.</p>