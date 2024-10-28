Home
Karnataka govt clears new tourism policy, eyes Rs 1,500 crore investments

Karnataka plans to attract 20 lakh foreign tourists a year to be among the top five states in this category, and with respect to domestic footfalls it wants to be among the top three states with a target of 48 crore local tourists.
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:00 IST

