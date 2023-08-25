Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

K'taka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitates ISRO Chairman and Chandrayaan-3 team

The Governor expressed confidence that ISRO's ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 16:17 IST

Follow Us

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday felicitated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Gehlot went to ISRO headquarters and greeted the Chandrayaan-3 team that made India proud.

"The Governor lauded Somanath and his dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of advancing space exploration and research. Their unwavering commitment has not only brought pride to the nation but also showcases India's prowess on the global space stage," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would continue to inspire future generations and elevate India's standing in the field of space science.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

A few hours after the landing, the 26-kg six-wheeled rover rolled out from the lander's belly, said ISRO on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 16:17 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaISROChandrayaan-3Thaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT