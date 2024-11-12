‘Kaalia’ Kumaraswamy more dangerous than BJP: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

<p>Bengaluru: After facing heat over the waqf land controversy, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan landed in fresh trouble after referring to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as “kaalia”, which the NDA slammed as a “racist” slur.</p><p>Speaking at an election campaign in the bypoll-bound Channapatna on Sunday, Zameer said, “He (Yogeshwar) left our party due to some differences. He went to BSP, was an independent and joined the BJP because he had no option. He did not want to join JD(S) since he knew that ‘kaalia’ Kumaraswamy was more dangerous than BJP. He has come back to his home (Congress).”</p><p>After facing heat over the Waqf land controversy, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan landed in fresh trouble after referring to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy as ‘kaalia,’ which the NDA slammed as a ‘racist’ slur.</p><p>This is not the first time that Zameer - he was earlier in the JD(S) - used a similar word referring to Kumaraswamy’s skin colour.</p><p>Speaking during an election campaign in the bypoll-bound Channapatna on Sunday night, Zameer said: “He (Yogeshwar) left our party due to some differences. He went to BSP, was an independent and joined the BJP because he had no option. He didn’t want to join JD(S) since he knew that Kaalia Kumaraswamy was more dangerous than BJP. He has come back to his home (Congress).” </p><p>Stepping up its attack on the minister, the JD(S) said in a tweet: “Your arrogant talk reveals your disgusting attitude towards dark-skinned people. What is the skin colour of Mallikarjuna Kharge, H C Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, K H Muniyappa, K J Geroge, D K Suresh and Rahim Khan?”</p>.Banish Zameer Ahmed Khan from Karnataka: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra.<p>The JD(S) demanded Zameer’s resignation and sought legal action against him.</p><p><strong>Rijiju hits out</strong></p><p>Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed Khan’s comments “racist” and linked them with Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s comments during the Lok Sabha election.</p><p>“This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi’s advisor saying South Indians look like Africans, people from North East India like Chinese and North Indians like Arabs,” he said. </p><p>Zameer defended his comments. “I have always referred to Kumaranna as Karianna out of love. I just said it in Urdu (now). I call him Kariya, he calls me kulla (short man). We may be in different parties, but can we forget the past? It is an old habit and it has automatically come to the fore again,” he said. </p><p>Zameer, a prominent Muslim leader in Karnataka, has been campaigning hard in Channapatna for the last few days.</p><p>With the SDPI fielding its candidate Mohammed Fazil from Channapatna, Congress leaders feel Zameer’s presence is important to consolidate Muslim votes in the grand old party’s favour.</p><p>Zameer has also held discussions with Muslim leaders in Shiggaon and Sandur. </p>