Kabini dam just 1 foot short of reaching maximum level; water level rising fast in KRS

Bengaluru: The Kabini and KRS dams in the Cauvery basin are receiving copious inflows, thanks to heavy rains in the catchment areas.
The Kabini dam at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district is just one feet away from reaching the maximum level.
With rains continuing in Wayanad district of Kerala and other catchment areas, the dam is expected to reach the full reservoir level by Wednesday. The water level on Tuesday was 2,282.45 ft against the maximum level of 2,284 ft.
The inflow into the dam is 6,148 cusec, while outflow into the river is 2,000 cusec.
Kabini dam executive engineer A Chandrashekar told DH that there were plans to invite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to offer bagina to the river at the dam on July 11.
However, the programme has been postponed as there are plans to hold a grand event soon to mark the golden jubilee of the reservoir later this year.
The KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, is also filling fast. The water level was 103.4 ft on Tuesday morning, against the maximum level of 124.8 ft. The inflow is 6,600 cusec and outflow 574 cusec.
Hemavathi reservoir clocked 2,897.55 ft against the maximum level of 2,922 ft. The inflow was 8,448 cusec and outflow 250 cusec.
Published 10 July 2024, 00:50 IST