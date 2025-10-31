Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kageri failed to exhaust remedies available before accusing Speaker of corruption, says MLC Ivan D'Souza

MLC terms the charges against U T Khader baseless, uncharitable and unconstitutional
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 09:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us