<p>Mangaluru: Ivan D'Souza, MLC, has said that corruption allegations made by former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri against the current Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/u-t-khader">U T Khader</a> regarding misappropriation of funds towards the renovation and beautification of the Vidhana Soudha<br>and the Shasakara Bhavana are baseless, uncharitable and unconstitutional.<br><br>Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on Friday, D'Souza said the allegations made by Kageri, who has been a Speaker, show his ignorance. "I knew Kageri was ignorant when he was the Speaker, but I never knew he was so ignorant to make false allegations before the media without consulting the Speaker's office and exhausting the internal remedies available as per the law."<br><br>D'Souza said the accusations made against the Speaker, who is a non-political and constitutional head of the legislators, were an insult to the people of the State and all the 224 MLAs. The accusations were made deliberately to tarnish the Speaker's image. If there was a concern regarding the expenses, the issue could have been discussed in the Assembly, he said.</p>.'No cure for jealousy': U T Khader dismisses corruption charges, demands proof in 'writing'.<p>A privilege motion will be moved in the House, and a defamation case will be filed against Kageri, the MLC said, and urged the Chief Minister to initiate appropriate action.<br><br>To a query, D'Souza said the renovation of the entrance door of the Legislative Assembly and Shasakara Bhavana was done through<br>proper channels by government agencies such as the Forest Development Corporation. The expenditure had been scrutinised by the Auditor<br>General, he said.<br><br>Regarding allegations by Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharat Shetty on the expenditure of Rs 5 crore on the five-day-long book fair held on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, D'Souza said the expenses covered setting up of 300 bookstalls, food for those manning the stalls and basic infrastructure such as tables, chairs and electricity. The allegations<br>by the MLA were directed towards breaking the spirit of the writers to whom the government was providing encouragement by conducting<br>such book fairs, he said.</p>