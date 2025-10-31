Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi 100 % Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power: Himanta Biswa Sarma

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi of being a “Pakistani agent, planted by foreign power”.</p>.<p>He also dared Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, to file a defamation case against him if the allegations were false.</p>.<p>“Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent, he is purely that. He has been planted by foreign power in our country,” Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.</p>.<p>“The day I show the evidence, everybody will say that he is 100 per cent a Pakistani agent,” the chief minister asserted.</p>.<p>Sarma said he will reveal the “evidence” once the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death is completed.</p>.<p>“I am not convening a press conference now to share the evidence, as some will say the Zubeen Garg issue is being diverted,” he said.</p>.<p>Sarma and the BJP have been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife. </p>