Karadi’s supporters vandalise BJP office over ticket denial

Supporters of Koppal BJP MP Sanganna Karadi, who was denied renomination, on Thursday expressed their anguish by vandalising the party office here. The agitating BJP workers shattered window and table glasses.
The BJP ticket for Koppal, for which two-time MP Karadi was a strong contender, was issued to orthopaedician Dr Basavaraj Kyavator, a newbie, in the second list announced on Wednesday.
Angry supporters of Karadi barged into the party office when party candidate Dr Basavaraj Kyavator and Doddanagouda Patil, the party chief whip in Assembly and Kushtagi MLA, were addressing a press meet. They raised slogans against the party leaders and prevented the duo from speaking to the media.
The agitators gheraoed BJP district president Naveen Gulgannanavar and demanded him to resign and set
right injustice meted out to Karadi.
Earlier in the day, the irked supporters of Karadi prevented the party nominee and the BJP chief whip in the Assembly from entering into Karadi’s residence and speaking to the incumbent MP.
Meanwhile, Karadi Sanganna said that BJP state leaders B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra, R Ashoka and Bommai had promised him the ticket. “I have no idea as to why I was denied the ticket. I will pacify my supporters and will work for the victory of the party candidate,” he said.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:27 IST)