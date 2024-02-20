Karnataka Assembly: BJP seeks poetic justice over 'tweaked' Kuvempu slogan

Bengaluru: The Congress government found itself on the back foot on Monday after the BJP accused a senior IAS officer of modifying a slogan attributed to Kuvempu and using it in state-run residential schools, which the opposition party dubbed as an "insult" to the poet laureate.
The issue rocked both houses of the legislature. In the Assembly, BJP state president BY Vijayendra raised the issue during Zero Hour.
Vijayendra said the IAS officer had issued a direction to change “Idu Jnana Degula, Kai Mugidu Olage Ba (this is a temple of knowledge, come in with folded hands)" to “Idu Jnana Degula, Dhairyavaagi Prashnisu (this is a temple of knowledge, ask questions courageously)" at residential schools under the social welfare department.
"A principal secretary is seen insulting Kuvempu. The same social welfare department recently issued a circular banning celebration of religious festivals, which was withdrawn," Vijayendra said. "What's happening in this government? This is a serious issue," he said.
IAS officer P Manivannan is the principal secretary of the social welfare department. He later clarified that the government has not issued any order on changing the slogan.
The BJP seems to be using the issue as a payback to the ruling party. While sitting in the opposition, the Congress had accused the BJP of insulting Kuvempu by removing his chapters from school textbooks.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government would furnish a factual reply. "But it was you (BJP) who insulted Kuvempu by throwing him out of textbooks," he said, which led to a din.
In the Legislative Council, BJP lawmakers entered the well and staged a protest.
Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa tried to downplay the issue. "Children must question injustice and protest oppression. Kuvempu has created awareness, while the Constitution has given rights," he said. Later, Mahadevappa said: "Why should we change Kuvempu's writing? Who said we're changing?"
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed his disagreement with modifying the slogan. "This could have been done by retaining Kuvempu's line," he said.