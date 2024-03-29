Karnataka association hands mobile phone to Golur Haadi ASHA worker

Mysuru: Responding to the experiential DH Saturday story (dated March 16), on ASHA workers, after visiting two tribal hamlets and an urban slum, President of Negilayogi Mahileyara Kshemabhivrudhdhi Sangha (R) of Mysuru J Shobha Ramesh presented a mobile phone to ASHA worker Susheela Sannappa, here on Friday.

Susheela is the resident of Golur Haadi, a tribal hamlet within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, where there is no individual household water connection, electricity or toilet yet. She serves as an ASHA worker at Balle and Golur tribal hamlets, under D B Kuppe PHC (Primary Health Centre).

Even though ASHA workers get a Rs 5,000 honorarium per month from the State, in order to get incentives up to Rs 7,000 from the Central Government, they have to enter data on the ASHA Soft mobile app.

Since Susheela did not have a proper phone, she had difficulty entering data on the app. Also, since the post of staff nurse at D B Kuppe PHC remained vacant (who was supposed to upload data on the computer), Susheela had difficulty getting her incentives, despite all her hard work.

When DH highlighted this, in order to help Susheela get her incentives, Shobha presented the mobile phone at the International Women's Day event organised by NMKS.