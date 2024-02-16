Karnataka Budget: Emphasis on rural, taluk-level health infrastructure in 2024-25 budget

Similar to the previous year’s announcement, the government will upgrade 25 PHCs in rural areas to Community Health Centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 350 crore over the next two years. In the previous budget, Rs 70 crore was allocated to upgrade 23 PHCs to CHCs, only 15 of which were finally approved; they are set to be operationalised this year.

Integrated and Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) will be set up in seven districts this year and cover every district hospital over the next four years for affordable laboratory services. Similarly, 430 laboratories will be set up over the next two years in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

Taluk-level Block Public Health Laboratories (BPHL) will be established in Hunagunda, Sira and Hagaribommanahalli this year, at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

The Medical Education Directorate would be upgraded to a Commissionerate, said the CM. Besides this, Rs 130 crore has been allocated for the construction of super-speciality hospitals, and Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the construction and purchase of equipment at medical colleges.

At a cost of Rs 177 crore, 114 modular operation theatres will be set up in medical college hospitals and super speciality hospitals.