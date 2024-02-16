Karnataka Budget: Emphasis on rural, taluk-level health infrastructure in 2024-25 budget

Bengaluru: Strengthening health infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, taluk-level facilities, and North Karnataka districts, were the focus areas in the health sector in the budget presented on Friday.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will establish “state-of-the-art” Critical Care Blocks in each district to provide better care to patients with critical illnesses. Construction is set to begin this year in seven districts, including Udupi, Mysuru, and Dharwad at a cost of Rs 187 crore. About Rs 280 crore has been allocated for the construction of new 100-bed taluk hospitals in seven taluks, including Anekal and Nelamangala. The CM also announced that 46 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) would be set up in the Kalyana Karnataka region at a cost of Rs 221 crore and 199 health and wellness centres will be constructed this year at a cost of Rs 130 crore.
Similar to the previous year’s announcement, the government will upgrade 25 PHCs in rural areas to Community Health Centres (CHCs) at a cost of Rs 350 crore over the next two years. In the previous budget, Rs 70 crore was allocated to upgrade 23 PHCs to CHCs, only 15 of which were finally approved; they are set to be operationalised this year.
Integrated and Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) will be set up in seven districts this year and cover every district hospital over the next four years for affordable laboratory services. Similarly, 430 laboratories will be set up over the next two years in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 20 crore.
Taluk-level Block Public Health Laboratories (BPHL) will be established in Hunagunda, Sira and Hagaribommanahalli this year, at a cost of Rs 11 crore.
The Medical Education Directorate would be upgraded to a Commissionerate, said the CM. Besides this, Rs 130 crore has been allocated for the construction of super-speciality hospitals, and Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the construction and purchase of equipment at medical colleges.
At a cost of Rs 177 crore, 114 modular operation theatres will be set up in medical college hospitals and super speciality hospitals.
A Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory will be set up at the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences and Human Milk Bank units will be established in Raichur, Mysuru and Ballari this year.
The Chief Minister noted that necessary action would be taken based on the Inquiry Commission’s report about alleged irregularities in Covid management during the pandemic.
Other announcements:
Digital mammography machines for early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer in 20 district hospitals.
Colposopy machines to K C General Hospital and district hospitals of Udupi, Kolar, and Davanagere: Rs 21 crore.
Thrombolytic drugs for STEMI and stroke treatment: Rs 32 crore.
87 True-Nat machines for tuberculosis screening in PHCs: Rs 6 crore.
District-level Day-Care Chemotherapy Centres: Rs 20 crore.
K C General Hospital upgradation: Rs 150 crore.
Super-speciality cardiac unit at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences: Rs 10 crore.
Four caretaking houses for destitutes with mental illnesses: Rs 2 crore.
Caregivers of patients with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s Disease and cerebral palsy to receive Rs 1,000 as monthly allowance.
50 new blood storage units in north Karnataka over the next two years.
Bi-annual cataract surgery camps for senior citizens in all taluks.
Ayurveda diabetes unit in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Hubballi divisions each.