<p>Hubballi (Karnataka): The toll from the tragic collision in Chitradurga rose to seven following the death of the bus driver on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The driver, Mohammed Rafique, was critically injured during the accident in the early hours of Thursday.</p>.Several people charred to death in Karnataka's Chitradurga as private bus-truck collide.<p>Following the crash, Rafique was rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi.</p>.<p>Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, they said. </p>