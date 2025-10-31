Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Cabinet decides to seek Rs 1,545 crore from Centre for flood relief

The Cabinet also decided that 2,200 classrooms will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 360 crore.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 18:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us