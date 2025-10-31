<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet decided on Thursday to seek Rs 1,545 crore under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) towards damages during the recent floods in North Karnataka. </p><p>Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “To take up reconstruction of public properties damaged during the heavy rains and river floods during the Northeast monsoon, the Cabinet decided to submit a memorandum to the Union government seeking Rs 1545.23 crore under NDRF through recovery and construction.”</p><p>Patil explained that, alongside crop loss, the recent floods had damaged a lot of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, check dams and public buildings of over Rs 5,000 crore. However, the minister pointed out that only Rs 1,545.23 crore could be sought through the NDRF from the Government of India. </p>.Cabinet approves nearly Rs 2,150 crore worth projects in Greater Bengaluru Authority.<p>“There has been a joint inspection in five districts. Soon, within a couple of days, in all such districts, we will provide monetary relief to the farmers.”</p><p><strong>K-Shore</strong></p><p>The Cabinet also approved seeking technical and management consultation from the Karnataka Strengthening of Coastal Resilience Economy (K–SCRE) at a cost of Rs 20.47 crore. The K-Shore is a collaboration between the government and the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development).</p><p>“This project aims to reestablish the environment in the Western Ghats and the coastal regions of Karnataka, establishing climate equilibrium and sustainable livelihood,” Patil told reporters.</p>.Two decades on, safe shelters elude flood-hit families.<p><strong>Other decisions</strong></p><p>The Cabinet also decided that 2,200 classrooms will be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 360 crore.</p><p>Another decision by the Cabinet was to establish the “Cauvery IT cell” under the Department of Stamps and Registrations for a duration of five years at a cost of Rs 69.13 crore. The minister said the initiative would be for in-house technical development.</p>