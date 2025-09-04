Karnataka Cabinet okays Bengaluru's longest flyover plan under metro Phase 3

<p>Bengaluru: Clearing the decks for commencing groundwork on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Phase 3, the state cabinet approved the Rs 9,700-crore double-decker viaduct project on Thursday. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRLC) will construct elevated metro lines and flyovers along two corridors under Phase 3. </p><p>The first metro corridor — JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, covering the western stretch of the Outer Ring Road — will feature a 28.486-km flyover, making it the city's longest. </p><p>The second metro line — Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road — will include a 8.635-km flyover. </p><p>In both cases, the metro line will be stacked above the flyover. </p><p>Together, Phase 3 will feature a 37.121-km double-deck viaduct at a cost of Rs 9,700 crore. The cost will cover civil works, land acquisition, design and other expenses, Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.</p>.Trouble for BJP in Karnataka? Panel detects Rs 3,000 crore scam in now-dissolved BBMP.<p>The Union government will provide funds only for the metro line. </p><p>Of the Rs 9,700 crore for the flyover, 50% will come from the state government, 10% from urban local bodies and the remaining 40% via loans, Patil added. </p><p>The state government has allocated Rs 4,000 crore for Namma Metro in the 2025-26 budget. A part of this will be spent on the double-decker. </p><p>Unlike the original plan, the government has slashed down the double-decker length from 44.65 km to 37.121 km. </p><p>A senior BMRCL official in the know confirmed the reduction in the double-decker length. </p><p>The ORR's western section already has several flyovers, which will be repurposed into the double-decker. However, the Delmia Junction flyover is likely to be demolished. </p><p>The cabinet approval will finally help begin construction on Phase 3, which was approved by the union cabinet on August 16, 2024. Civil works, expected to begin in early 2025, were delayed by the double-decker plans. </p><p>A single contractor will handle both the metro line and the flyover, which required a study by a Detailed Design Consultant (DDC), the official said. </p><p>Civil tenders covering both stations and viaduct are expected to be floated later in September. Bidders will be given 45-60 days, and tenders for the four first packages will likely be finalised by mid-November. Groundwork may start by January. </p><p>The delay has pushed the Phase 3 deadline by six months and raised costs by 5%, as <em>DH</em> reported last month. </p><p>Phase 3 is now expected to be by ready by May 2031 — against the earlier target of 2030, at 5% higher than than the original Rs 15,611 crore.</p>