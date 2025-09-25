Karnataka caste survey continues across state; technical issues persist on day 3

<p>Bengaluru: The Social and Educational Survey -- Caste Census -- made further progress on Wednesday, with 84,180 households (3.19 lakh people) being enumerated across the state, althougthe process was hobbled by network and server problems. </p>.<p>These numbers are based on the 4 pm report and are the cumulative figures for all three days. As many as 7,942 households (30,791 people) were enumerated in Haveri, which was the highest, followed by Belagavi (7,146 households and 26,494 people), Bagalkot (5,873 households and 23,593 people), Kalaburagi (5,526 households and 22,078 people) and Gadag (5,082 households and 18,892 people). Meanwhile, only 283 households were enumerated in Udupi. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, problems with the server continued to hamper the survey in Bidar, Kodagu, Davanagere and other districts. </p>.Caste survey: It's a census cloaked as survey, Centre tells Karnataka High Court.<p>In Mirakal village, Hulasur taluk in Bidar, weak signal strength reportedly prompted Govinda Maharaja — an enumerator and teacher — to climb a tree.</p>.<p>Atop the tree, he reportedly connected to Maharashtra’s network, and struggled when he got down and restarted his survey. </p>.<p>Server issues were also reported in Madikeri in Kodagu, where enumerators complained that OTPs were not coming, and about the time it was taking at each home. Some enumerators met Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja and shared their issues. </p>.<p>In Davanagere, enumerators were put to some trouble when visiting a hose where multiple families resided.</p>.<p>In a house with the same RR number, several ration cards were found, leading to confusion.</p>.<p>“If a family has a BPL or Antyodaya card, the government facilities are more. In rural areas, children and elders have separate ration cards. The ration card is the basis for determining families. In villages, more families are being detected than the number of houses marked,” an official said.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru about technical issues, Backward Classes Welfare Department Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said: “We will correct everything. No problem. We will complete the survey within the tentative date we have set. After speaking to department officials, I will share details about the survey with you (media).”</p>