<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar district): In an effort to prevent people from parking their vehicles, taking photos and videos of wild animals, and obstructing their free movement, the Forest Department has installed CCTV cameras on the national highway that passes through Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Those involved in such acts will be penalised.</p>.<p>CCTV cameras have been installed at 10 locations on the highway, from Bandipur to the Kekkanahalla checkpost. As the cameras are solar-powered, there is no need for an electricity supply to operate them. They will function round-the-clock to detect any violations.</p>.<p>Bandipur Conservator of Forest Prabhakaran said the cameras will capture photos and videos of vehicles if they stop on the highway to take pictures or videos of wild animals or attempt to feed them. Officials can monitor the visuals from their office. In case of network failure, the stored photos and clips will be checked later, and action will be taken against those who violate the rules, he said.</p>.<p>Despite caution boards installed along the stretch, some motorists continue to stop their vehicles on the highway. At times, the presence of people irritates the animals, prompting them to attack and leading to man-animal conflict. The cameras have been installed to prevent such incidents, he explained.</p>