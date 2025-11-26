<p>Amid protests in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=punjab">Punjab </a>because of Centre’s move to include Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, MNS president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=raj%20thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a> warned that the government intends to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. </p><p>He alleged that the government to include the city in neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gujarat">Gujarat</a> - a statement that came in the backdrop of union minister Dr Jitendra Singh’s comments vis-a-vis Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iit%20bombay">IIT-Bombay</a> or IIT-B, as it is popularly called, is located in the Powai area of Mumbai. </p>.MNS workers force autorickshaw driver to do sit-ups for abusing Raj Thackeray.<p>Dr Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, addressing a function at IIT-B, said: “As far as IIT Bombay is concerned, thank God it still has this name. You have not changed it to Mumbai. So that's another compliment to you. And also true for Madras. It remains IIT-Madras”.</p><p>However, the statement invited strong reactions from Raj, who had repeatedly targetted the BJP on the issue. </p><p>“The plot to separate Mumbai, which has always belonged to the Marathi people, from Maharashtra was foiled by Marathi leaders and the public," the MNS chief said, adding that it reflects the mindset.</p><p>“Well, the plot to separate Mumbai—which has always belonged to the Marathi people—from Maharashtra was foiled by Marathi leaders and the public. And our Marathi Mumbai remained in Maharashtra. Now, the bitterness that's been festering in their bellies for decades is starting to spill out once again! The truth is, Dr Singh has no connection to Mumbai, nor to Maharashtra, nor to Gujarat. He hails from Jammu... But his aim is to earn praise from the top leadership by reading their minds and speaking accordingly,” said Raj. </p><p>“People of Mumbai and all Marathi folks living in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region should open their eyes now. The name "Mumbai" irks them (BJP) because it is named after Mumbadevi, the original Goddess of Mumbai. her children are the Marathi people who have lived here for generations,” he said.</p><p>Raj said that the Central government tried to wrest Chandigarh from Punjab's control, but backed off after facing opposition from all other parties, however, adding that the retreat is temporary.</p><p>“Something similar is brewing in Mumbai's case. An attempt to quietly take control of the city is definitely underway. First Mumbai, and then the entire MMR region will be seized and linked to Gujarat. Marathi people should wake up,” he added. </p>