india

Raj Thackeray slams Centre over Jitendra Singh's comments in IIT Bombay

Raj said that the Central government tried to wrest Chandigarh from Punjab's control, but backed off after facing opposition from all other parties, however, adding that the retreat is temporary.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 10:08 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 10:08 IST
India News Mumbai Maharashtra India Politics IIT Bombay Raj Thackeray

