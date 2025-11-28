<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday flagged off the ‘Digital Mobile Planetarium’, vehicles, launched by the state government to add value to science education for students in the rural parts of Karnataka. Customised vehicles designed by the Department of Science and Technology offer an immersive astronomic experience, will visit rural schools across the state, with the goal of reaching more than 17 lakh students.</p>.<p>“Igniting scientific curiosity among rural schoolchildren is our priority, as is taking high-quality science education to them,” said the CM.</p>.<p>Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju said, “The programme has been upgraded using advanced technology, along with an expanded delivery model. Mobile planetariums currently operate only in a few districts, and the government wants to take them to all the districts across the state.”</p>.<p>These air-conditioned mobile planetariums boast a five-metre dome, and offer 360-degree fish-eye projection, besides having advanced audio systems.</p>