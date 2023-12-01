Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah invites Aussies to invest in state's infrastructure development sector

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday invited Australian investors to invest in the infrastructure development sector of the state.
Siddaramaiah held talks with Australian High Commissioner in New Delhi Philip Green. Siddaramaiah said investments can be made in sectors such as urban transport and greenfield road corridors.
Moreover, Bengaluru is the fastest growing city in the country and is known for technology and knowledge, the CM said. Green said that he would bring a delegation of investors for a roundtable, according to a statement from Siddaramaiah’s office.