Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips Cabinet meeting to discuss 'show-cause notice' to him by Governor

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday skipped a Cabinet meeting which discussed a "show-cause notice" issued to him by the Governor asking him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.'

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting.

Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to him by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it.