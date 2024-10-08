Home
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's security breach: Police seize MLA Janardhana Reddy’s cars

The chief minister was in Gangavathi on October 4. The police had cleared the road for the chief minister's convoy to pass, but Reddy's car allegedly passed on the stretch by crossing the road divider.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 15:16 IST

