Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah flays Centre for not releasing funds to face drought

"We gave the first memorandum to the Centre on October 20, 2023 to release Rs 18,172 crore for drought mitigation but till now the Centre did not give even a penny," the chief minister said.

He alleged that the BJP comes to fight with the Congress whenever the Karnataka government asks the Centre for funds.

"It is true that Karnataka did not get money. The BJP in Karnataka says there is a way to demand it. Hence, we asked them that let us go under your leadership, but they did not respond," Siddaramaiah said.

"Now JD(S) too has joined the BJP and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy speaks like BJP’s spokesman that our approach is not proper," the chief minister said.

According to Siddaramaiah, 223 out of 236 Taluks of Karnataka are reeling under drought and among them 219 are badly affected.

The Karnataka ministers, Congress MLAs and MPs on February 7 staged a demonstration in Delhi against the injustice to Karnataka in releasing funds and giving its share of Central grants.