Karnataka: Congress, BJP lock horns over withdrawing criminal cases

The ruling Congress on Wednesday defended the government’s prerogative in reviewing and withdrawing criminal cases against those who are innocent, even as former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai dubbed it as an “appeasement policy”.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended his letter to the government seeking the release of “innocent” persons booked in connection with the 2022 Hubballi violence.
“Based on requests, I’ve sought withdrawal of cases against those who are innocent, if it can be done under the law,” Shivakumar said.
“When the BJP was in power, in 2019, some 385 criminal cases were withdrawn and 7,361 rowdies were dropped from rowdy sheets,” Shivakumar said and read out a list of BJP leaders who had written letters seeking withdrawal of cases.
Among them, he named former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, former home minister Araga Jnanendra, former law minister J C Madhuswamy, former speaker K G Bopaiah, MLAs Arvind Bellad, S R Vishwanath, MLC N Ravi Kumar and others.
Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that reviewing cases is a procedural matter for the government. “Based on the petitions received, the Cabinet sub-committee examines cases that can be withdrawn. The matter is then placed before the Cabinet which may or may not agree. I can provide statistics on the number of cases that were withdrawn when the BJP was in power,” he said.
Speaking to reporters, Bommai slammed the government over the issue.
“Arrests were made based on evidence... they were caught red-handed. But ministers and senior MLAs have been petitioning the government to withdraw cases, within months of coming to power... What are they trying to turn the state into?” Bommai said.
“Earlier, cases against PFI and SDPI were withdrawn. They seem to be at it again. It will have repercussions and police officers must not allow this,” Bommai said.
Bommai charged that the government’s “appeasement policy” has encouraged anti-social elements.