Karnataka Congress candidate wins Legislative Council bypoll, setback for BJP-JD(S) alliance

Bengaluru: Congress candidate P Puttanna on Tuesday won the by-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Bangalore Teachers' Constituency.

He defeated his nearest opponent A P Ranganath, a joint candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance by a margin of 1,507 votes.

This defeat is seen as a setback for the BJP-JD(S) combine, as it was the first election they fought together after the regional party joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year.

Both parties will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls together for which seat sharing talks are on.

Of the 16,541 votes cast during the polls held on February 16, Puttanna had secured a total of 8,260 votes, followed by 6,753 votes by Ranganath. 1,239 votes were rejected.