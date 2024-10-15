Karnataka Congress leader demands arrest of MUDA scam petitioner till probe ends

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman M Lakshmana urged the Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to arrest petitioner Snehamayi Krishna and keep him under custody till the probe into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam is completed.</p><p>Addressing a media conference in Mysuru, on Tuesday, Lakshmana said Krishna, a puppet in the hands of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, is dictating how the Lokayukta should probe the case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy and others are accused.</p><p>“On Monday, Krishna demanded the arrest of Siddaramaiah. His petition to the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mysuru, is on how the probe should be conducted. The SP should clarify, if he is under some pressure from the petitioner or if is he being blackmailed,” Lakshmana asked.</p>.BJP's 'honest' jibe at Karnataka CM: Vijayendra trains guns at Siddaramaiah again over MUDA, Valmiki probes.<p>“Krishna himself is an accused in 44 cases. FIRs have been registered in this regard. He has a criminal background. The FIR against the CM and others have been filed on the basis of a court order, following the petition of Krishna on the allotment of alternative sites. Now, he is visiting the Lokayukta office, almost daily, and is interfering in the functioning of the Lokayukta Police. He can appear before the Lokayukta Police only when summoned. Is the court not watching him," Lakshmana asked.</p><p>“There is a suspicion that Krishna may create or sneak fake documents into the files of the agencies to further the conspiracy of the BJP and the JD(S), against the democratically elected government of Siddaramaiah. Why is the Lokayukta silent? The SP should clarify,” he asked.</p><p>Lakshmana said a petition will be submitted to the Lokayukta SP, in this regard, to avoid interference of Krishna in the inquiry and demanding action against Krishna.</p>