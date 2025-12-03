<p>Mysuru: As the Karnataka Cabinet approved a proposal to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike (BMMP), Mysureans, stakeholders of the tourism and industries sector have welcomed this decision.</p><p>"By creating BMMP, we can now develop the city to world-class standards with a world quality master plan by involving experts with the proper vision keeping the needs of future years," said founding working president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy, V Shenoy. </p>.'Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike': Area of MCC to grow by 255.138 sq km.<p>KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said, “With the formation of BMMP, administration will become more centralised and tax collection more efficient. It will pave the way for Mysuru’s overall development and help improve infrastructure in both the city and newly developed areas. Essential services such as water supply, UGD, traffic management, and waste management can be maintained more systematically.”</p><p>Mysore Industries Association General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said, "Based on the increased population, the city will also receive more funds from the central and state governments for various projects. This will boost growth of Industries sector"</p><p>Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C Narayana Gowda said, “With the creation of BMMP, areas surrounding Mysuru can be developed into satellite towns, while preserving the natural beauty and heritage charm of the city’s core heritage area. Visitors come to experience Mysuru in its original form, with its heritage structures, greenery, and serenity."</p><p>“This move will boost real estate, improve overall connectivity, including air connectivity, and enhance tourism facilities. It will enable the city to host more world-class events and attract more guests and tourists, giving a significant boost to the hospitality and tourism sectors,” he added.</p><p>Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries president K B Lingaraju said, "This step will help enhance brand value, business opportunities, increase industrial areas, pull more investors, increase training and employment opportunities for local people. Administration will be simplified. So getting necessary approvals, registrations and other procedures will become easy, investor-friendly and time saving."</p><p>"Mysuru is a pensioner's paradise. With BMMP, we hope that planners ensure that the original nature and grace of Mysuru remains untouched," said S Karthik, a Mysurean.</p>