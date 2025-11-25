Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Congress MLAs return from Delhi, say high command will decide on CM

In the meeting, the MLAs also sought opportunities for youngsters or fresh faces in the proposed cabinet reshuffle.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 17:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us