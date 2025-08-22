<p>Bengaluru: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hk-patil">H K Patil</a> on Thursday said in the Legislative Council that the number of contempt cases against the government reduced from 3,957 in 2022 to less than 500 now.</p>.<p>“After we came to power, our major thrust was to clear contempt petitions. I am very happy to say that our team of Advocate General is putting efforts to clear the contempt petitions, and in the last one-and-a-half years, the cases pending are less than 500,” Patil said.</p>.<p>He was speaking during the discussion on the Karnataka Conduct of Government Litigation (Amendment) Bill.</p>.<p>“Due to the failure of the state government to implement the verdicts given by various courts promptly, thousands of contempt cases are still pending, and this has caused embarrassment to the government,” he said. </p>.Renuka Yallamma temple developmental works to be completed by Dec 15, 2026: H K Patil.<p>Further, he stated that there are instances where vehicles of Tahsildars have been seized due to judicial contempt cases. “These are not small cases that we can neglect. We must respect the court’s orders and follow them,” he added.</p>.<p>He said 1,098 contempt cases were filed in 2023, 1,254 in 2024, and 659 so far in 2025.</p>.<p>“Compliance officers must be appointed. A committee will be formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to resolve these cases by conducting monthly meetings,” the minister informed the House.</p>.<p>Patil said that if court orders are not respected, then it is a failure of law and order. After a detailed discussion, the House cleared the Bill.</p>