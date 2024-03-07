Karnataka DGP will write to concerned departments in next two days to ban acid: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan will write to the concerned departments about banning the over-the-counter sale of acid and action will be taken.
“Acid is being misused,” the Home Minister said at his Sadashiv Nagar residence. “Due to this, women are subjected to violence. It shouldn’t be easily accessible to everyone. In this regard, DGP Alok Mohan will write a letter to the concerned departments and industries in the next two days and take action.”
The Karnataka Home Minister's announcement came in the wake of an acid attack on three female students in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba taluk.
(Published 07 March 2024, 14:54 IST)