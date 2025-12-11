<p><em>Uri</em> maker Aditya Dhar's latest offering, <em>Dhurandhar</em>, has turned out to be a massive commercial success. The movie has set the cash ringing at the box office and is rapidly approaching towards Rs 250 crore mark. Even with its substantial 3-hour 32-minute runtime, the film has sustained its appeal, consistently drawing crowds to the theaters.</p><p>The movie is garnering overwhelmingly positive feedback from the audience and continues to pull audiences to the theatres. Not only general audiences, but several celebrities have also taken to their social media accounts commending the filmmaker and the cast for delivering a spectacular cinematic experience.</p><p>The <em>Greek God</em> of Bollywood, Hrithik, also joined the string of people who congratulated the makers and cast of <em>Dhurandhar</em>. Taking to social media, Hrithik praised the powerful performances and direction. Yet, the <em>Fighter</em> star publicly said that he disagreed with the film’s politics, highlighting filmmakers of their responsibility as citizens of the world.</p>.<p>This political commentary did not go well with certain online users, leading to intense criticism. Many schooled him that <em>Dhurandhar</em> is primarily focused on exposing the ghastly attacks and brutality committed by Pakistani terrorists against India. </p><p>Netizens who criticised Hrithik felt he was sympathising with the terrorists, pointing out India's significant pain caused by multiple attacks from Pakistani groups. Meanwhile, his fans offered an alternative reading, asserting that the actor was likely hinting at the movie's purported bias toward glorifying a political party. </p>.<p>Hrithik unexpectedly found himself at the centre of an unnecessary controversy following his praise for Ranveer's film. Although it's uncertain whether he will offer any clarification on the ongoing issue, which is currently gaining significant momentum online.</p><p>Facing intense criticism for his opinion, Hrithik made a noticeable 'U-turn' by posting a simpler, contrasting message on Thursday morning, which read: “Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!! 👊. (sic)</p><p>However, the move came too late, as the damage from his initial statement had already been done.</p>.<p>Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, <em>Dhurandhar</em> is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men and it is packing a punch in theatres.</p>