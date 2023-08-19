Karnataka Examinations Authority's medical, engineering first-round seat allotment over

Medical, engineering seat first-round allotment over
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has allotted 7,605 medical seats in the first round of seat allotment to various undergraduate professional courses.
The total number of medical seats available for the first round was 8,522 under various quotas. Out of this, 4,776 seats were allotted under the general merit, 261 under management quota, 1,312 under Hyderabad Karnataka and 61 under the NRI quota.
Of the 66,908 seats available in the first round in the engineering stream, 62,196 seats were allotted, including 22,000 under the general merit and 2,205 under the Hyderabad Karnataka quota.
KEA Executive Director S Ramya said, “A total of 917 seats have been left after the first round of seat allotment for the medical course. In this, 706 belong to the NRI quota and 206 to the specially-abled quota.”
The KEA has informed the officials that there will be no opportunity for candidates to make further choices after the second round of seat allotment for medical and dental courses.