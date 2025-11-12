<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) has extended the online self-enumeration phase of the statewide Social and Educational survey till November 30.</p><p>As of Tuesday, 6.14 crore of the estimated 6.85 crore people in the state have been enumerated (89.63%) enumerated in the survey.</p><p>According to the KSCBC data, 5.52 crore people were enumerated across Karnataka (except GBA limits), 58.96 lakh in GBA, while 2.45 lakh persons had enumerated through online self-declaration.</p>.Lokayukta flags 100 legislators, including five ministers for defaulting over asset declaration.<p>This is the fourth extension for the survey which began on September 22. Initially scheduled to end on October 7, the survey was first extended till October 19. Later, it was extended till October 31. Even though the physical enumeration ended on October 31, the online self-enumeration was first extended till November 10. Now, the deadline is deferred till November 30.</p><p>Those who want to participate can enumerate themselves through https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in.</p>