<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka wants to corner half of India's space technology market by 2033 and train 50,000 professionals for the sector under a new policy approved by the Cabinet on Thursday. </p><p>The Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025-30 offers incentives worth Rs 225 crore. It aims to help train 50,000 professionals for the space sector and attract $3 billion in investments for manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing in the state. </p><p>Under the policy, a Space Manufacturing Park will be created "to catalyze agglomeration of industrial units and support the industry with seamless and affordable access to existing testing facilities, test beds and centres for design, manufacturing, assembly and integration of space systems, sub-systems and components". </p><p>The policy will support 500 Karnataka-based startups and MSMEs with grants, financial support and a Centre of Excellence "...to enable design, manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing, launching and operations of 50 satellites from Karnataka". </p><p>According to the policy document, the space sector is projected to be valued at $44 billion by 2033 in India, including $11 billion in exports and generate $22 billion in investments. </p><p>Karnataka wants to have a $22 billion market share in space technology, which will be half of India's, by 2033. </p><p>"Within India, Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is the preeminent space cluster for both conventional and NewSpace sectors," the policy states. Karnataka has over 2,500 companies that are vendors to ISRO. "Karnataka not only tops the list of registered space startups. Karnataka-based startups have received $150 million in investments, which is 35% of the total funding received by NewSpace enterprises in India," the policy states. </p>